LODI - Margot Kincaid Myers, age 96, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Haven Hills. She was born on April 9, 1927, in Daytona Beach, Fla., the daughter of Walter Sands and Marion Kincaid Sands.
Margot graduated from A B Davis High in Mount Vernon, N.Y. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 1948. Margot completed her postgraduate work in Chemistry at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Margot began her career as a chemist at BFGoodrich in Akron, Ohio, in the 1950s. She moved to New York in 1959 to become a microanalytical chemist for an agricultural/pharmaceutical company, CIBA/Geigy (now Novartis). Margot was the first woman to be a lab supervisor for the company. She retired in 1982 and moved from New York to Lodi in the early ‘90s to be near her daughter. She was a little concerned about moving from a larger city to a small town but loved it and quickly made many good friends in the welcoming Lodi community. Margot was very proud of the fact that she was able to be retired longer than she had worked.
Margot loved reading and volunteered at the Lodi Library. She also loved kids and volunteered in the classrooms at the Lodi Primary School and the Lodi Elementary School and donated supplies and packed school supplies in backpacks for needy children. Because of her love of people, she volunteered at Reach Out Lodi. She loved traveling and visited six of the seven continents over the years. Margot loved God and sang in the choir at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi and served as long-standing treasurer for the Lodi Christian Women’s Club.
Margot is survived by her daughter, Terry Myers; nieces, Debra Sands, Kimberly Nugent, and Jacqueline Sands; five great-nephews; one great-niece; and 18 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Kincaid Sands; sister-in-law, Alice Howland Sands; and former husband, Edwin Leroy Myers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at PRAIRIE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CENTER, 923 Development Drive, Lodi, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with Pastor Chris Wilson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Reach Out Lodi, Lodi Public Library, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A special thanks and sincere appreciation to Haven Hills staff and Agrace HospiceCare team members for their dedicated and compassionate care over the last few years.