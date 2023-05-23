Margot Kincaid Myers

LODI - Margot Kincaid Myers, age 96, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Haven Hills. She was born on April 9, 1927, in Daytona Beach, Fla., the daughter of Walter Sands and Marion Kincaid Sands.

Margot graduated from A B Davis High in Mount Vernon, N.Y. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 1948. Margot completed her postgraduate work in Chemistry at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.  