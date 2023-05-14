Margie Ellen (McDowell) Shumate

Margie Ellen (McDowell) Shumate was born July 13, 1930, at her grandmother’s home in Richland Township, Excelsior, Wis., and was baptized in the Wisconsin River. She passed to our Lord on a beautiful morning while the birds were singing on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Margie was a sweet, kind and loving person who called everyone she met a friend. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Margie married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Shumate, on July 4, 1951, in Biloxi, Miss., where he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. She attended Blue River High School and graduated from Richland County Normal. She taught school in Blue River as well as a one room schoolhouse outside of Lancaster. Margie and Marvin moved to Madison, Wis., in 1959. She worked in data entry for the State and at ARC for many years. She also worked at the W Club popping corn for over 50 years for sporting events.