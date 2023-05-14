Margie Ellen (McDowell) Shumate was born July 13, 1930, at her grandmother’s home in Richland Township, Excelsior, Wis., and was baptized in the Wisconsin River. She passed to our Lord on a beautiful morning while the birds were singing on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Margie was a sweet, kind and loving person who called everyone she met a friend. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Margie married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Shumate, on July 4, 1951, in Biloxi, Miss., where he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. She attended Blue River High School and graduated from Richland County Normal. She taught school in Blue River as well as a one room schoolhouse outside of Lancaster. Margie and Marvin moved to Madison, Wis., in 1959. She worked in data entry for the State and at ARC for many years. She also worked at the W Club popping corn for over 50 years for sporting events.
Margie was an avid sports fan and loved watching her Badgers and Packers. She was a golfer and enjoyed watching the pros. She loved to play euchre, travel, crafting, bowling and flower gardening.
Margie is survived by four daughters, Andra Shumate- Biebl (Jim Biebl) of Omaha, Neb., Annette Demro (Jim Rotzoll) of Woodman, Wis., Anita Shumate of Middleton, Wis., and Alicia Shumate of Madison; three grandchildren, Jessica Demro (Brent Roos), Garret (Heather) Biebl and Aja Shumate-Brazzel; and two great-grandchildren, Onslo and Wilhelmina Biebl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lena (Miller) and Clifford McDowell; she was an only child. Her husband, Marvin Shumate, passed away in 2001.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. A funeral service will be held at DALE HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5501 University Ave., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with Pastor Roger Roberts presiding, followed by a light lunch at the church. Burial will follow at West Fork Cemetery, Richwood, Wis.
Memorials may be made to Dale Heights Presbyterian Church, 5501, University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UW, Agrace HospiceCare and All Saints Assisted Living. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
