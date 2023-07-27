Margaret Rose Rufi, age 78, of Monticello, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. Margaret was born on August 13, 1944 at the Stoughton Hospital to Arthur and Ruth (Allen) Templeton of Evansville, WI. She graduated from Evansville High School, Green County Teachers College, and UW Platteville with a Masters degree in Education. She taught at Juda Elementary school and the Monroe School District, retiring after 34 years. She married Robert R. Rufi on June 6, 1965 and they farmed on the Rufi homestead in Jefferson Township.
Maggie was a dedicated daughter, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a loyal friend, teacher, and a kind person. Maggie loved to host family dinners to celebrate holidays, decorating a beautiful dining room table with place cards and edible decorations. Maggie was the mom everyone wished they had, she taught her children how to work hard and to always help others in need. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bridge, euchre, and loved to gather for book club with her friends. Maggie was a passionate teacher who loved to make reading enjoyable for her students.
Maggie is survived by her son, Bill Rufi of Argyle, and his son, Charlie; daughter, Susan (Jim) Ratkovsky of Lakenheath, England, and their son, James; sister, Bonnie (Werner) Stettler of Cedar Falls, IA; brothers-in-law, Marvin Rufi of Monroe, Tom (Alyce) Rufi of The Colony, TX; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Bob, on October 19, 2001; daughter- in- law, Connie Rufi; and sister-in-law, Kay Rufi.
A celebration of Maggie’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Pastor Pat Pluss officiating. Services will be followed by a memorial luncheon at Koning’s Maple Lane Event Center, N3051 State Highway 81, Monroe. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, July 31, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.