Madison - Margaret “Peg” Sherry, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

She was born in Baltimore, MD September 8, 1929 to Beula and Chester DesRochers. She and her brother Chet and sister Susan grew up in Minneapolis, MN and moved to Evansville, WI with her family. She went to Radcliffe and Smith Colleges, graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she met and married Toby Sherry.

Peg received an undergraduate degree in Education, specializing in Special Education and a Master’s degree in Education Administration. She taught in the Madison School District for nearly 30 years in Special Education, helping to initiate the Gifted and Talented programs. She loved the art of teaching and inspired many in achieving what was thought unachievable. For many years, she privately tutored children with special needs and taught classes at Edgewood College. When she retired, she started a household sales business, Busherry, with a friend. Together they helped people dispose of their belongings so they could move unencumbered.

After retirement, Peg volunteered at Attic Angels, Olbrich Botanical Gardens and with the Madison school system. She was on the Boards of several organizations, including Attic Angels, the Madison Children’s Museum and Madison Repertory Theatre.

She was an avid reader and writer, belonging to fiction, nonfiction and poetry groups in Madison and around the state. She had three books of essays and poetry published as well as having her work printed in various local and state periodicals and newspapers. As she grew older, writing occupied much of her time. She played tennis weekly with her husband and friends, and exercised regularly.

Peg loved traveling and, with her husband, visited many countries throughout the world. She trekked in Nepal, went on Safari in Africa, and took two trips around the world. She loved the unique experiences that travel provided and loved meeting a wide variety of people from all over the world. Peg passed on her innate curiosity to her grandchildren seeking to provide them with travel and cultural experiences.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 65 years Toby; a son, Tim (Jill) Sherry of Madison, WI; and a daughter, Robyn (Tom) Davison of Lake Mills, WI. Peggy had seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by sons, Hunter (Randi) Sherry and Todd Sherry.

A Celebration of life for Peg Sherry will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018 in the Grand Hall at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community, 333 W. Main Street, Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens in her name.

AT MY DYING by Peg Sherry

When I die

let there be horns blowing

swans trumpeting

honks from geese gaggling

in fields that are fulsome with corn

may water be oozing

out of spring-thawed earth

For when I die

I want life all around-

everything birthing

or about to be

and may there be wind’s colors

filled with season’s sensuality

When I die

may sun be shinning

to warm the living bodies

all about me

as mine goes naked

to ashes

When I die

may my spirit sit

upon a green bough

burdened with buds

and shout with thanks above

nature’s sweet clamor

Such a life I have lived!

Such a fitting celebration

at my passing