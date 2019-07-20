Margaret "Peg" M. Huss, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

She was born in Madison on September 19, 1945, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Boyle) Huss. Peg enjoyed working at The Plaza, the family business, for 40 years. She later worked at WPS for 15 years and enjoyed her time there. Peg was an avid Packer fan. She loved doing ceramics and even had her own kiln in her home. Peg loved to travel and would often enjoy traveling with her sister Kathy. Peg simply enjoyed life with a smile on her face.

Peg is survived by her twin brother, Tom (Carol); sister, Kathy; sister-in-law, Sue; nieces and nephews, Colleen Eisner, Jeff (Linda), Mike (Nicole), Jason and Shannon (Bill) Coenen; and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Huss; and her brother Jim.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service. A private family inurnment ceremony will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staffs at Agrace Hospice and SSM Oncology for the care and support they provided to Peg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peg's name to Agrace Hospice Care or to a charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.