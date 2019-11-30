Margaret "Muggsy" A. Crawford

SUN PRAIRIE Margaret "Muggsy" Crawford passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born April 29, 1936, hers was a full life of raising a family, working outside the home, volunteering and hobbies. After graduation from Baraboo High School, Muggsy studied for a career in hairdressing at Harper Beauty College in Madison, graduating in 1956. After marrying Bob Crawford on October 4, 1958, she chose to give up her career and accompany him while he pursued a vocation in journalism in Whitewater and Madison.

The pride of Muggsy's life was her family of five children, Mark (Tom), Tracy (Bryant) Hofer, Mary (Rich) Ferber, Tom (Janet) and Jenny (Kevin) Zarem. Even as Alzheimer's disease aggressively seized her brain, she bragged frequently to anyone who would listen that she had "raised five kids".

She created extensive photo albums for each child which she presented to them when they grew to maturity. With festive decorating of the house, hours of shopping for and wrapping presents and preparing a scrumptious dinner of traditional turkey and trimmings, she made sure the whole family enjoyed her favorite holy day of Christmas as much as she did. While monitoring their kids' progress in school, she held a variety of jobs at Royle Publishing Co. in Sun Prairie, Prange's and Rayovac in Madison and Procom, a company she co-owned with her husband.

Muggsy greatly enjoyed socializing with friends. She loved to sew, create placemats, drapes and other items, many of which she generously gave away to family and friends. She enjoyed flower gardening and was especially proud of her peonies, which were direct descendants of those her mother grew at her childhood home in Baraboo.

Muggsy volunteered at the Sun Prairie food pantry, taught religion classes for teenagers and was a minister of Communion at church. The family enjoyed summer cottaging and camping as the kids were growing up and she and Bob travelled to Hawaii, Florida, Europe, the Caribbean and Mexico later on. She was a member of the Madison Curling Club, participating in women's and mixed curling for a number of years.

Muggsy is survived by her husband, her five children and nine grandchildren: Garrett DeVries, Jenny, Jilianne, Noelle and Natalee Hofer, Alec and Jimmy Horwitz and Katelyn and Hannah Zarem. Her parents, Rosella (Carley) and Spencer Duesler and her older sister, Betty Schubert, preceded her in death. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Homestead Living Inc., Waunakee and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.

A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Before Mass, a visitation will start at 9:30 AM and continue until time of mass. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to The Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave., #300, Madison, WI 53705.