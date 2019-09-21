Margaret "Marge" H. Kingsley

Margaret "Marge" Harriet Kingsley age 82, passed away on Monday September 16th, 2019 at the UW Hospital.

Marge was born on May 4, 1937 in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York where she was raised. Marge worked 27 years for the telephone company, first at New York Bell, then at Wisconsin Bell once she moved to Madison, WI where she also raised her family. Marge was an avid reader, loved to keep up on current events and she was never afraid to share her opinions or discuss any topic. She also loved to share stories of some of the celebrities that she encountered during her time working with the telephone company.

Marge is survived by her four children, Sam Ackley, Ted Ackley, Marybeth Bay (Dave Budden), Maggie Ackley and her two beloved grand children who she was so very proud of Alec Wendt and Brooke Ackley. Marge was preceded in death by her parents John S. Casey and Margaret M. Casey. A private family interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank Nazareth Health for their services over the last few years, and especially, the UW Hospital Cardiology Department for their kindness and support. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Foodbank.

Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there,

I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air.

I'll be singing in the sunshine,

wild and free playing tag with the wind

while I am waiting for thee.

- Author Unknown.

