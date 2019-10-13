Margaret "Maggie" Buss

COTTAGE GROVE – Margaret Buss, age 94, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1925, in the town of Fulton, Wis. Her parents, Erland and Karen Lund, came to the United States from Norway, settled in the area and began farming. As a child, Maggie went to school at the former Badger School, which now houses His Living Word Church on Highway N.

She was united in marriage to Clarence Buss on Feb. 5, 1944, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madison, and they lived in Cottage Grove all of their married life. They raised five children. Along with being a wife, mother and homemaker, Maggie worked 30 years at Oscar Mayer in Madison. Following retirement, Clarence and Maggie, along with partners, owned and operated the Miller Buss-Stop, located in Cottage Grove for approximately 10 years. Maggie was very prominent within the Cottage Home Talent Team for many years. She attended many games in her lifetime, and for many years, as the manager's wife, she could always be found planning a picnic or just rooting for her team. In her later years, Maggie enjoyed crafts; she was known for her many centerpieces and wall hangings she created; she was very meticulous in whatever she did. Maggie and Clarence did a fair amount of traveling which included Hawaii, Panama, San Francisco, Seattle, and many trips to Alaska, to name a few. They also attended many sporting events; Maggie was always a huge Badgers and Packers fan.

Margaret is survived by four children, Carolyn Pohlman, Larry Buss, Dennis (Debby) Buss and Becky (Alvin) Illgen; six grandchildren, Cheryl (Randy) Schears, Scott Pohlman, Douglas Buss, Jered (Sanna) Buss, Darren (Jessica) Buss and Ashley (Mike) Hess. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Heather Pohlman, Cassidy Pohlman, Zachary Buss, Kadin Buss, Oscari Buss and Neveah Schears. Maggie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren have truly enlightened her life; they all loved "Grandma Maggie." She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; her son, Roger Buss; son-in-law, Gerald Pohlman; sisters, Rosella and Betty; and brother, Elver.

Services will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, with Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Maggie will be deeply missed by many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thanks to Aster Retirement Community of Cottage Grove for the care they provided to our mother for the past five years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.