Margaret Kathryn Buckley

Margaret K. Buckley, age 95, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1924, in Lodi, the daughter of the late John and Louise (Smith) Molony. Margaret graduated from Lodi High School in 1941. She married Harold "Hugh" Fisk on Aug. 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death in Jan. of 1966. On Nov. 6, 1976, she married George Buckley. Together they traveled the U.S. and wintered in Gulf Shores, Ala. George preceded Margaret in death in Sept. of 2017. She was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and active in various church organizations. Margaret enjoyed reading, playing Euchre, but loved most spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Paul (Sharon) Fisk, John (Helen) Fisk, Mary (Fred) Hohlstein, Alan (Kathy) Fisk, Margaret Benish (friend Michael Labrenz), Ellen Fisk and David (Kelly) Fisk; stepchildren, Juanita (Pat) Ross, Cynthia (Dave) Ramsfield and Connie Simpson; 31 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents and husbands, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob (Ann) and Tom Molony; sister, Mary Molony; son, Ivan Fisk; son-in-law, Richard Larrabee; grandson, John Dean Fisk and great-grandson, James Neubauer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.