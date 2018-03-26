Middleton - Margaret K. Dega, age 85, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at her home in Middleton. She was born on September 2, 1932 to Henry and Gretchen (Schweizer) Kay in Milwaukee.



After a brief stint in college, Margaret moved to Madison and met the love of her life, Hugh A. Dega, at the Neuhauser Pharmacy lunch counter. They were united in marriage in 1956. Margaret enjoyed playing bridge, bingo and bowling. She was active in arts and crafts and many church activities, and enjoyed knitting. Margaret was a loyal friend, an avid sports fan. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Margaret is survived by two daughters, Ellen K. Dega and Jennifer Lynn Wright; son-in-law, John (Terri) Strange; grandchildren, Erin (Dan Majka) Strange, Christopher (Amanda) Wright, and Laura (Alek) Kneebone; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Amia; sister, Carolyn Fellman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh; daughter, Cynthia Strange; and son-in-law, Mark Wright.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church.



