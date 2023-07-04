Margaret Jameson

STEVENS POINT/RIO/LODI - On a beautiful warm summer morning Margaret A. Jameson passed away peacefully at Dimensions Senior Living Center while under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She now rests in the comforting arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

Margaret was born on August 30, 1930, in Arlington, Wisconsin to Nels and Janetta Knuteson (Johnson). She grew up and attended schools in Poynette and Lodi, Wisconsin. She was chosen Homecoming Queen in 1948 and graduated that year.

