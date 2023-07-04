Margaret Jameson

STEVENS POINT/RIO/LODI - On a beautiful warm summer morning Margaret A. Jameson passed away peacefully at Dimensions Senior Living Center while under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She now rests in the comforting arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
Margaret was born on August 30, 1930, in Arlington, Wisconsin to Nels and Janetta Knuteson (Johnson). She grew up and attended schools in Poynette and Lodi, Wisconsin. She was chosen Homecoming Queen in 1948 and graduated that year.
On November 20, 1948, she married her High School sweetheart, Robert J. Kidd. Together in Lodi and Stevens Point they raised 5 children until Roberts' untimely death in 1964. She continued to raise the children and worked several part time jobs, eventually retiring in 1995 from full time employment with Mid-State Technical school.
In May of 1976 she married Charles Spaniel who passed in July 1994. She later married Marvin Jameson of Rio, Wisconsin, who remembered her from the confirmation class that they were in together. They remained in Rio until his passing. During their 19 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling, visiting friends and family, and were active members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.
Margaret is survived by her children, Connie (Don), Keith (Dee), Robert, Brian and William; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Marchan, Klayton (Amy) Kidd, Allison and Emily Kidd. Also, great grandchildren, Cassandra, Cody, Cierra, Katie and Jacob, and great great grandchildren, Briella, Michael and Riley; 4 stepchildren, Linda, Norman, Denise and Jim; her sister, Marlene (Fitzgerald) and Margarets' faithful Therapy Dog, Sadie (Thanks Jean!)
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, and siblings, Lewellyn, Marion, Merle, Kenneth, Richard and Donald.
Services will be held on July 25, 2023, at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Dekorra Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dimensions Senior Living for the wonderful care received during her 6 years of residence.