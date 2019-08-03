Margaret DeVault

Margaret M. DeVault died at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on July 27, 2019 after six weeks there.

She was born to John and Tena Steckel of Hillsboro, WI on December 13, 1933 in the midst of the depression, the third of three children (after brothers Lyle Steckel and Ed Steckel.) Marge grew up in the family business- literally- as the family ran the Hillsboro Hotel with its bar below. Marge recounted many stories of living with the 'hired girls,' doing laundry for the hotel, coming and going via the back door from the family enclave behind the public side of their hotel.

She was a beloved and doted upon child, and spent many a summer in Madison rather than Hillsboro, in the care of her dear aunt Ella Smith, enjoying life on Jenifer Street and its environs with her cousin Betty. Marge grew up with a can-do spirit - playing the saxophone in the marching band AND being a cheerleader for the orange-and-black Tigers.

Marge went off to Madison for business school, then to work at the Marling Lumber company where she made a good enough wage to come home for visits in her new black top yellow car (wow!) When she told her parents she intended to quit her job and go to the University of Wisconsin-Madison it was quite a surprise. Yet, she did- and lived happily at the Elizabeth Waters dorm at a time when gentleman callers had to wait in the lobby, and all had a curfew.

At UW she met and married James Amundson, the father of her three children - Marjorie (Marge), John and Elizabeth (Liz). Many fun times were had in the Sunset Village neighborhood on a great street with neighbors that became friends for life, with an accompanying monthly bridge club for life. Marge became an elementary school teacher with a special passion for math and science, even hatching chicken eggs in the classroom and setting up electricity experiments.

Marge taught nearly all of her career at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, where she made a number of terrific teacher friends. Marge went on to pursue her Masters in Curriculum and Instruction, and while doing so supervised another generation of teachers, and taught at Edgewood College as well. Marge and husband Jim ultimately divorced, and she found love again (for 32 years, until his death in 2010) with M. Vere DeVault.

Marge and Vere were an exceptionally good match and their union broadened her family to include Vere's kids Marjorie, Ileen and Phil. Marge and Vere read and travelled widely, enjoyed classical music, gardening, tabletop games (scoresheets kept forever) and most essentially: going out to eat! Marge knew the names of all the waitstaff at her favorite haunts (including their undergrad degrees, the names of their children, what they grew in their garden and more.)

Marge was a people person and enthusiastic about living. And birds! Oh she loved birds and was a great birder- especially out her own window and at Goose Pond. She was a terrific and loving mother and grandmother to six grandkids- Allison, Becky, Emily, Lexi, Julian and Sara- pulling out all the stops to show them a good time, which included buying Calvin and Hobbes for all who wanted it, double copies of Harry Potter so the kids could read simultaneously, science and craft projects, meals out (of course) and many, many games.

Marge loved to send notes in the mail and give silly or science-y gifts - or both - to family and friends alike, including her great Nakoma neighbors. She will absolutely be missed. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tena Steckel, her brothers Lyle Steckel and Ed Steckel, husband M. Vere DeVault. She is survived by her children: Marge Schildknecht and children Allison Cavis (Ryan Cavis) and Becky Knauer (Cody Knauer); John Amundson (Yvette Egan) and children Emily and Alexa (Lexi) Amundson; Elizabeth (Liz) Amundson (Jason Sailing) and son Julian Sailing; stepchildren Marjorie DeVault (Robert Chibka); Ileen DeVault (Diane Feldman) and daughter Sara DeVault-Feldman; Phil DeVault (Bridgett Wonder).

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Marge's life will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday August 10, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI 53705, followed by a luncheon.

The family is especially appreciative of the care she received from Dr. Orest Kostelyna and Dr. James Sehloff who assisted her in her care, her caregivers at home, and to the staff at Agrace who honored her journey and helped her create her own pathway out of this life. Though Marge loved flowers, the family invites those who care to, to make a donation to the Madison Audubon Society or a charity of their choice. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralHome.com.