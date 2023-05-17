Margaret “Allison” Stewart

Margaret “Allison” Stewart, age 76, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Quantico, Va., the daughter of Joseph L. and Margaret (Hines) Stewart. Allison’s father was a U.S. Marine Corps General, so she lived on many military posts. At a young age she had a love for horses and riding in shows.

Allison graduated from high school in Montgomery, Ala. After high school she moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She worked at Pettibone Machinery as an executive secretary. She moved to California and worked at Kenworth Truck Dealer as a warranty manager. After a couple of years, she returned to the Fort Worth area. She worked for Volunteers of America as an intake coordinator. In 1996 she moved to Wisconsin and later on worked at McFarland High School until she decided to retire.