Margaret “Allison” Stewart, age 76, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Quantico, Va., the daughter of Joseph L. and Margaret (Hines) Stewart. Allison’s father was a U.S. Marine Corps General, so she lived on many military posts. At a young age she had a love for horses and riding in shows.
Allison graduated from high school in Montgomery, Ala. After high school she moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She worked at Pettibone Machinery as an executive secretary. She moved to California and worked at Kenworth Truck Dealer as a warranty manager. After a couple of years, she returned to the Fort Worth area. She worked for Volunteers of America as an intake coordinator. In 1996 she moved to Wisconsin and later on worked at McFarland High School until she decided to retire.
Allison enjoyed gardening and working around her home. She loved watching the cardinals and hummingbirds eat from her birdfeeders and splash in the birdbaths. Allison loved cooking southern foods and baking. She had a love for the ocean and shopping but her biggest love was for her grandchildren. She loved to spoil them.
Approximately four years ago, Allsion was diagnosed with lung cancer and eventually it spread to other parts of her body. She fought if off for three years but unfortunately it took her life. She was a strong willed and courageous woman.
Allison is survived by her son, Stewart Wilson; daughter, Brittany Wilson; granddaughter Caydence Wilson; step granddaughters, Stephanie Marie and Autumn Lee; special friends, Al Gerl and Mike and Janet Karr and their family.
A celebration of Allison’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare who made her final days very peaceful.
Allison was a special person in so many ways. She will be missed by all. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
