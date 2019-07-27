Mix four sisters, several uncles, children and cousins, butter, sugar, eggs, flour, salt, chocolate chips and more, and you get more than just the annual family cookie day.

You get a family that plans frequent outings, canoeing on the Wolf River, picnics on the beaches of Lake Michigan, ski trips to Upper Michigan, casual get-togethers and daily drop-ins at houses throughout the years.

Marcy Linder was a wife, mother, grandmother, "gimlet" sister, best friend, aunt, great aunt, a second mom to many, a physical therapist, a skier, a baker, a sewist, a teacher and so much more to so many people.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Marcy Linder, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 79.

Marcy was born on April 5, 1940, in Random Lake, Wis., to Al and Marie (Lesch) Wetor. She earned her master's degree and Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1962, and she worked as a physical therapist for 35 years throughout Wisconsin. On May 2, 1964, she married John Linder at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada, Wis., increasing her circle of family to include John's siblings and spouses, Rita and Gordon Helm, Charles (Chuck) and Arlene Linder, and Rosalyn and Tom Jacoby and all their children and grandchildren. They raised two daughters, Wendy and Kim, and one son, John "Jack." Marcy had a passion for her family. Her family's tight bond was admired by many people who knew them. She was a second mom to all of her nieces and nephews.

She loved to travel with her husband, John, visiting Paris, Zurich, India, Africa, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Russia, China and many trips around the U.S. with family and friends. Marcy was also an avid reader, participating in numerous book clubs. She volunteered for years at the American Girl warehouse sale and was an active member of the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Marcy loved to be on the water with her husband John in their boat when they lived on Random Lake, Little Lake Wissota and Lake Mendota. She always had the best dress-up box at her house, and she always made the kids and cousins wear seatbelts in the 1970s when it wasn't mandatory.

Marcy was a gracious hostess for family get-togethers, holiday celebrations and the family's annual Cookie Day festivities every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. She enjoyed celebrating the birthdays, anniversaries, milestones and successes of her family and closest friends. She had a talent for making one feel special and making parties festive and pretty. She was known for her generous spirit, kind heart, and cookies.

Marcy is survived by her husband, John; their three children, Wendy, Kim (Tom) Buckoski and Jack (Nancy) Linder; grandchildren, Grayson, Gina, Katie, Emma, Owen, Darren, Malcolm and Ruby; sisters Mary Ann (Roger) Hammes, Madelon Wetor and Ruth (George) Alt; brother-in-law, Chuck (Arlene) Linder; sister-in-law, Rosalyn Jacoby; nieces and nephews; and many friends near and far. She was preceded in death by her father, Al; her mother, Marie; brother-in-law, Tom Jacoby; sister-in-law, Rita Linder Helm; brother-in-law, Gordon Helm; and granddaughters, Erin and Elle Deprey.

A funeral service will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marcy's memory to Outreach for World Hope, Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Wisconsin State Chapter, St. Peter Catholic Church or an appropriate charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.