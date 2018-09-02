MADISON-Marcus Adam Cory, age 55, of Madison, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 21, 1963, in Madison, the son of Richard and Judith (Stormer) Cory.

Marcus joined the National Guard in 1981. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years and took great joy in working on cars. Marcus always loved to watch NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Mark Martin.

He had a motorcycle accident 17 years ago which limited physical abilities, but he continued to live his life to the fullest. He loved family get-togethers, especially when there was a dinner. He was very proud of all three of his girls and will continue to watch over them.

Marcus is survived by his former wife, Lisa Cory of Middleton; daughters, Emily Cory of Middleton, Gwendolyn Calhoun of Boscobel and Tabitha Cory of Boscobel; brother, Matt (Linda) Cory of Barneveld; sisters, Jennifer (Eugene) Pasch of Middleton and Felicia (Shane) Lewerenz of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Cory and Ryker Calhoun; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Judith.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL HOME, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until the start of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.