Marcia MacKenzie passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by family. Marcia was a dynamo, exuded positivity, lived her life with grit and grace and was a fierce defender of ethics and justice.
Marcia was born in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 16, 1949. She went to Madison West High School and UW-Madison. She left before graduating to raise a family and to start her career with 25 years in the fashion industry and as business owner. In her early 40s, as a single mother, she went back to school and earned a law degree from UW-Madison.
After ten years working at private law firms, primarily in the area of commercial litigation, Marcia was selected by Dane County Executive, Kathleen Falk, to be the County’s first woman Corporation Counsel. As Corporation Counsel, Marcia, reorganized and expanded that office to focus more services on children, families and Behavioral Health, as well as instituting evidence-based policies to benefit the vulnerable. Marcia was most proud of the many Assistant Corporation Counsels, paralegals and staff that have developed careers changing the lives of those in need without having to sacrifice their families.
In addition to her legal career, Marcia supported and served on nonprofit boards through the years. In the 1980s, during the struggle to force recognition of Title 9, Marcia was a founder of her daughter’s high school athletic booster club, which worked to ensure girls’ sports got a fair share of the budget. More recently, Marcia chaired the Madison Civics Club, sat on the Board of the Madison Community Foundation’s A Fund For Women, and spent nine wonderful years on the Board of Madison Audubon Society. She worked in fundraising for the Henry Vilas Zoo and Madison Audubon through to the end.
Marcia loved her family, nurtured friendships thoughtfully, mentored with intention and shared her wisdom with all. Most importantly, she was kind…to everyone. She is survived by so many lives she touched, just like the sunshine.
“The prairie, rich with light,
flooded with life.
Warbling, peeping, piping;
she bent her head and grinned.”
Marcia is survived by her two daughters, Elisabeth "Leesie" (Matt) Hendrickson and Annie (Mike) Thompson; three stepsons, Doug Dallmann, Adrian (Shiva) Borseth and Eric (Lynda) Borseth; stepdaughter-in-law, Kathleen Carr Borseth; grandchildren, John and Cole Hendrickson, Ellie and Sam Thompson, Mark and Megan Borseth, Isabella, Bringham, Lucian and Rowan Borseth, and Logan and Ian Borseth; and great-grandchild, Lucinda Borseth.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Borseth, with whom she spent 27 magical years filled with love, family, travel and dancing. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Staber and Katherine Reese; and stepson, Adam Borseth.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Madison Audubon Society (madisonaudubon.org ) or the Marcia MacKenzie Education Fund at the Henry Vilas Zoo (www.henryvilaszoo.gov/scholarships/).