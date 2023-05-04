Marcia MacKenzie

Marcia MacKenzie passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by family. Marcia was a dynamo, exuded positivity, lived her life with grit and grace and was a fierce defender of ethics and justice.

Marcia was born in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 16, 1949. She went to Madison West High School and UW-Madison. She left before graduating to raise a family and to start her career with 25 years in the fashion industry and as business owner. In her early 40s, as a single mother, she went back to school and earned a law degree from UW-Madison.

