Marcia Lynn Hoffman

Marcia Lynn "Moop" Hoffman fought the good fight but lost her battle with endometrial cancer on May 31, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is already sorely missed.

Marcia was born to Violet (née Habert) and Russell Wincentsen on March 21, 1952, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She attended D.C. Everest High School and later the University of Wisconsin Extension, where she met her lifetime love Fred, who fell for her generous heart, willful spirit, and flaming red hair. They continued their education at UW-Madison and married August 24, 1974 in Madison. They later lived in Middleton and Oregon before settling in DeForest.

Marcia was steadfastly devoted to her family, including husband Fred, daughter Kristi (Koen Venken), son William (Lauren Wuchte), granddaughter Sloane Venken (who inherited not only Marcia's red hair but fiery attitude), unofficial daughter Jamie McClendon, dearest lifelong friend Linda McNamara, and loyal dog Doc (her pick of the litter!).

Along with her immediate family, Marcia is survived by her mother Violet; brothers Monty, Greg (Linda), and Tim (Judy); sisters Pat (Harry) Woydick and Jan (Larry) Stroik; sister-in-law Sue Losen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother-in-law Alma Hoffman, brother-in-law Larry Losen, and many aunts and uncles, including special aunt and uncle Marion "Auntie" and Frank Sobvick. Marcia's adoring cat Petri also recently preceded her in death.

Some of Marcia's greatest joys were cooking for family and friends, including baking hundreds of beautiful Christmas cookies, sewing, and oil painting. She also loved to tell stories of the family farm and growing up in Schofield. She was a generous person, perhaps most memorably as a kidney donor in 1999.

Marcia worked for Great Lakes of Madison for nearly 40 years. She would like to recognize her long-time friends and co-workers from her days of service, including Beth, Hope, Sue, Ellen, Maureen, Terri, Jacki, Donna, Roy, and Al. She would also like to express her love and gratitude to friends and neighbors, especially Marge, Joan, Cathy, Lisa, Tuck, and the Manly Men.

Marcia and her family want to thank the staff at the UW-Carbone Cancer Center, Waunakee Manor Health Care Center, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, and Age at Home. Per Marcia's wishes, there will be no public or private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the charity of your choosing.