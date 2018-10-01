Marcia Lynn Buss

MADISON-Marcia L. Buss, age 74, passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

She was born in Madison on October 2, 1943 to Wesley W. and Eleanor Buss, Jr. Marcia retired from AT&T in 1993 after 32 years of dedicated service.



Marcia is survived by her sister Frances Rogers (Duane Johnson), several nieces and nephews, and special friends Joe and Lori Ernst. She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Eleanor Buss and sister Sandra Bouzek.



Services are currently pending.



Memorials are appreciated to the St. John's Emergency Fund, Dane County Humane Society, or Agrace HospiceCare.



