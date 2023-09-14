Marcia Light Pomplun

Marcia Light Pomplun, age 66, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison with her devoted husband by her side. Her passing followed a valiant battle with a sudden, devastating illness.

Marcy’s courage and determination over her last three weeks were unsurprising to those who knew her. For years, she had been stoic and uncomplaining about the multiple sclerosis (MS) that had progressively robbed her of her mobility and imposed other limitations and chronic pain. Her intelligence, kindness, sense of humor, and deep love for her family always shined through despite her health challenges.