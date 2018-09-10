Marcia G. Scott

Marcia Gail Scott, 66, of Platteville, died on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

An informal celebration of her life will be at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may call from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 15, 2018. A meal will be served throughout the celebration. At 1:00 pm there will be a time of sharing. Marcia wanted this time to be a celebration of her life. Please enjoy yourself. A family burial will be later that day at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville.

The family requests no flowers or plants. Any memorials may be given to charity. She was partial to Badger Camp, Grant County Hospice, Platteville Senior Center, and the Shriners.

Marcia was born November 19, 1951 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harlo W. and Arlene L. (Willis) Scott. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1969. She attended Fennimore Vocational school and UW-Platteville. She worked as an inspector at Elco Industries in Rockford, Illinois for almost 38 years. She drove school bus until she moved home to take care of her mother, Arlene, until her death. Her greatest joy was her family especially her nephew and nieces. She was a world traveler and enjoyed her trips with family and friends to her timeshare in Kauai. She participated in the Rainbow Organization, continued her education by taking courses in Rockford and Platteville. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a great hostess and enjoyed family and friend gatherings. She had many talents; remodeled her entire home in Rockford, could fix and repair almost anything, was an excellent seamstress and had a beautiful voice.

Marcia is survived by her siblings, Lynn Scott (Mike Meyer) of Milwaukee, WI; Ronda Scott (Jeff Zechlin) of Brier, WA; Jeff Scott (Deb Bradley-Scott), Jill Hinderman-Skemp (Rocky Skemp) of Platteville; Harlo “Chip” Scott (Val Cook) of Fennimore, WI; Megan Scott (Marty Boehme) of Milwaukee; one nephew and five nieces, Christopher (Stephanie) Hinderman of Kiler, WI; Amanda (Rick) Salinas of Virginia Beach, VA; Alicia Skemp and Adrianna Skemp of San Diego, CA; Leah Scott-Zechlin of Berlin, Germany; Arianna Zechlin of Brier, WA; and great nephews and niece, Gunner Hinderman, Gemma Hinderman and Graham Salinas. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Dale Hinderman.