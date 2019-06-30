Marcia Edmonds, age 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of Earl and Ruth (Haralson) Sorenson. Marcia graduated from La Follette High School in 1969. She retired from AT&T in 2008 with over 30 years of service.

Marcia loved bingo, PlayStation and being the life of the party. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, farmer's markets and having cookouts. Marcia loved all animals and donated to many causes. She was a center of strength and knowledge to her family. Marcia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; who was always present and active in all of the children's lives.

She enjoyed attending their sports and school activities; and spoiling them all at Christmastime. Over the years she became known as "Big Mama", as she took in and loved on all of her children's friends, their children and the neighborhood kids as well. She loved being surrounded by love and laughter. Marcia was the glue that held her family and extended family together. She will forever be remembered for her infectious, snorting laugh and quirky sense of humor.

Marcia is survived by her six children; five sons, Nelson (Amy) Edmonds, William Edmonds (Michelle Pastorello), Jermaine Edmonds, Robert Edmonds and John (Nicole) Vance; daughter, Natalie Charisse Vance; six granddaughters, Vanessa Edmonds, Alanna McBain, Jayde Edmonds, Ali Edmonds, Mattie Edmonds and Brianna Vance; three grandsons, Jermaine Edmonds Jr., Jalen Pickett-Vance and Elijah Vance; great-granddaughter, Aubri Bridges; ex-husband, Johnnie Vance; sisters, Colleen (Ted) Pucillo, Carol Shifflet and Judy (Hans) Simonson; and brother, Thomas Sorenson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Dennis Shifflet; sister-in-law Susan Sorenson; and her very best friend of nearly 50 years, Mary Troia.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Dinner will immediately follow the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.