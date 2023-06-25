Marcene P. "Marcy" Dennis

MADISON - Marcene “Marcy” Dennis, a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Cottage Grove, Wis. Born on Aug. 6, 1950, in Madison, Wis., she was the daughter of Philip and Lucille (Steiner) Alt. Marcy lived a life filled with kindness and devotion to her family.
Marcy's early education took place at St. Bernard's Catholic School, and she later graduated from Edgewood High School in 1968. She went on to have a successful career as a senior analyst for UW Health Medical Foundation. Marcy was certified in eight applications of EPIC software and was well-respected by her colleagues.
Throughout her life, Marcy was known for her unwavering love and dedication to her family. She cherished every moment spent with her loved ones and always put their needs before her own. Her selflessness and kindness were evident in all aspects of her life, and she will be remembered for the positive impact she had on those around her. Marcy enjoyed planning and hosting family game nights and grandchildren’s crafting parties. Cherished memories were made enjoying her home cooked holiday, birthday and family dinners.
Marcy is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Dennis, and their three sons, Bradley Dennis, Michael (Sarah Chadwick) Dennis, and Andrew (Kara Gamlin) Dennis. She was a proud grandmother to grandchildren, Emersen Dennis, Dylan Dennis, Aiden Dennis, Braden Dennis and three step-grandchildren, Lani (Kolton) Oakes, Skylar Gamlin, and Hunter Gamlin. Marcy is also survived by her sister, Mary L. Alt; nephews, Lance (Liz) Williston and Dustin (Kristina) Williston; and her godchild, Vicki Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Daniel Dennis; grandson, Noah Dennis; and sister, Patricia (Leonard) Williston.
A family Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Marcy’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
