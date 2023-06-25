Marcene P. "Marcy" Dennis

MADISON - Marcene “Marcy” Dennis, a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Cottage Grove, Wis. Born on Aug. 6, 1950, in Madison, Wis., she was the daughter of Philip and Lucille (Steiner) Alt.  Marcy lived a life filled with kindness and devotion to her family.

Marcy's early education took place at St. Bernard's Catholic School, and she later graduated from Edgewood High School in 1968. She went on to have a successful career as a senior analyst for UW Health Medical Foundation. Marcy was certified in eight applications of EPIC software and was well-respected by her colleagues.