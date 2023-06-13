Marcene Eshelman

Marcene Eshelman died at Park Place Memory Care in Platteville, WI, on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at the age of 96. She loved the Lord and loved to study his word. Marcene was born in Monroe, WI on September 21, 1926. She came to faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and was a faithful servant of the Lord all her life.

Marcene graduated from Orangeville High School, Orangeville, IL, worked at Micro Switch in Freeport, IL, where she became a line foreman, went on to graduate from Northern Illinois University with a BS in Home Economics and Education, and went to Bob Jones University where she managed the snack bar. Marcene travelled to Red Bird Mission in Kentucky where she taught and assisted in Christian evangelism ministries, went on to Iowa State University where she earned a master’s degree in Home Economics, and while there, she met Frank Eshelman through InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. After Frank returned from the Korean Conflict he and Marcene were married in Freeport, IL on August 21, 1953. In September the couple honeymooned in Europe on their way to Addis Ababa where Marcene taught in a Welfare School for Women and Frank in the Haile Selassie Secondary school; they worked alongside missionaries in Ethiopia. Marcene gave birth to her first two sons, Paul, and Steven, in Ethiopia. After the family returned to the United States, Mark was born in Rockford, IL and John in Cedar Falls, IA. Marcene taught Home Economics at Welch Junior High in Ames, IA, and later, at Iowa State University supervising student teachers and teaching methods courses. When they moved to British Columbia, Marcene taught Home Economics at Lynden Christian High School in Lynden, WA while Frank taught at Trinity Western University. In 1982 Marcene and Frank moved back to the Midwest where they built their energy-efficient beautiful home on Flower Court in Platteville, WI.

