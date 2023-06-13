Marcene Eshelman died at Park Place Memory Care in Platteville, WI, on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at the age of 96. She loved the Lord and loved to study his word. Marcene was born in Monroe, WI on September 21, 1926. She came to faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and was a faithful servant of the Lord all her life.
Marcene graduated from Orangeville High School, Orangeville, IL, worked at Micro Switch in Freeport, IL, where she became a line foreman, went on to graduate from Northern Illinois University with a BS in Home Economics and Education, and went to Bob Jones University where she managed the snack bar. Marcene travelled to Red Bird Mission in Kentucky where she taught and assisted in Christian evangelism ministries, went on to Iowa State University where she earned a master’s degree in Home Economics, and while there, she met Frank Eshelman through InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. After Frank returned from the Korean Conflict he and Marcene were married in Freeport, IL on August 21, 1953. In September the couple honeymooned in Europe on their way to Addis Ababa where Marcene taught in a Welfare School for Women and Frank in the Haile Selassie Secondary school; they worked alongside missionaries in Ethiopia. Marcene gave birth to her first two sons, Paul, and Steven, in Ethiopia. After the family returned to the United States, Mark was born in Rockford, IL and John in Cedar Falls, IA. Marcene taught Home Economics at Welch Junior High in Ames, IA, and later, at Iowa State University supervising student teachers and teaching methods courses. When they moved to British Columbia, Marcene taught Home Economics at Lynden Christian High School in Lynden, WA while Frank taught at Trinity Western University. In 1982 Marcene and Frank moved back to the Midwest where they built their energy-efficient beautiful home on Flower Court in Platteville, WI.
Marcene was an active member of the Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville. She maintained an adventurous spirit and loved to travel throughout her life—living in Ethiopia, British Columbia, and travelling with Frank across the US in the “Scamp” selling the homeschool science kits Frank developed. Marcene excelled in all the homemaking arts which began as a young girl when she was in 4-H. She was an evangelist for Jesus Christ and held home Bible studies in many of the places she lived, was a leader in the Christian Women’s Club, and had an evangelism of food—making and delivering cookies, fudge, and casseroles for neighbors and friends—nurturing relationship with others. Marcene closed her 2018 Christmas letter with a statement of her life from a hymn: “To God be the glory. Great things he has done.” Marcene was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Marcene is survived by her four sons: Paul (Laurel) of Elizabeth, IL, Steven (Susan) of Elmhurst, IL, Mark (Carol) of Coarsegold, CA, and John of Lake George, CO; and grandchildren: Eliot (Jill) Eshelman, Alec (Kate) Eshelman, Hannah (Zach) Marshall, Nathaniel Eshelman, Melinda (Hassan) Reda, Mary (Matt) Schuelke, John-Marc Eshelman, Anna (Adam) Broussard, Rachel (Matt) Stoll, and Esther Eshelman; and nine great-grandchildren. Marcene is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Selma (nee Krueger) Busjahn, and her three sisters, Grace Hills, Kathryn Bennett, and Marion McLeroy.
The family is deeply grateful for the kind and loving care given by Park Place Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville, WI. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Burial will be in the Rock Lilly Cemetery in Winslow, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to InterVarsity, PO Box 7895, Madison, WI, 53707 or online, www.intervarsity.org or to Trinity Western University, 22500 University Dr., Langley Twp, BC, V2Y 1Y1, Canada or online, www.twu.ca/giving.