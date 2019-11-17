Marcella "Marce" Ann Williams

Marcella "Marce" Williams of Middleton Wisconsin, passed away on November 14, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Madison WI. A Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Marce, was born January 9, 1922, in Le Center MN. She was one of seven children to Joe and Mary Gostomczik. Marce, grew up on a family farm in Waseca, MN and attended a one room country school. On April 7, 1945 she married Lester Williams. During their lives together they resided in Waseca, Sleepy Eye, MN, St. Peter MN, De Forest, Wi and Madison, Wi.

Marce was extremely proud of her humble beginnings and work ethic she learned while growing up on the farm. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker and also took great pride in her three children, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Marce was member of the First United Methodist Church where she volunteered for many years.

Marce was preceded in death by Lester, her parents, and her siblings. Leo Gostomczik, Dorothy (George) Welckle, Eleanor (Oscar) Sampson, Ann (Richard) Brase, Florence (Louis) Gieseke, Joe (Anita) Gostomczik, Sister in law Lorraine (George) Porath. She is survived by her Son, Gary (Janice) Williams of Raleigh NC., Daughter, Jane (Brad) Burch of Omaha, NE, and Son, and Jon (Jackie) Williams of Chanhassen MN. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren,10 great grandchildren, and sister in law Merle Gostomzcik.

A special thanks is given to Hebron Oaks Nursing facility and Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations are made to Agrace HospiceCare, or a charity of your choice.

