Mara R. Coon

Mara was born on May 8th, 1937 in Ventpils, Latvia and passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2023 in Sun Prairie, WI.

In 1941, her parents were deported to Siberia by Russian Forces. She remained in Latvia and was raised by her grandparents and relatives on the family farm. In 1944, the Russian forces threatened to occupy Latvia again and Mara and her family fled to Germany. After WWII, Germany divided into 4 sections and she was placed in the American Zone, and spent 5 years in a Displaced Person's Camp. In 1950, at age 13, she was sponsored by the Congregational and United Brethren Churches in Ripon, WI. She graduated from Ripon High School in 1954. She was a proud Graduate from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 1958. She worked as a pharmacist primarily at Kmart stores in the Madison area until her retirement.

