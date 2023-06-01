Manuel A. Mendoza

Sun Prairie - Manuel A. Mendoza was born on May 23, 1937, in the town of Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, the first child of Manuel Mendoza and Josefa Pons. After attending high school in Adjuntas, he completed his high school education in the city of Ponce High School. He graduated in 1959 with a B.A. degree in Business Administration from the Rio Piedras campus of the University of Puerto Rico, after which he pursued graduate studies in Economics at the Bernard Baruch School in New York City.

After returning to Puerto Rico, he worked at the Corporacion de Credito Agricola (a farm credit government agency), mainly as a Credit and Collections Manager until his retirement after 23 years of service. Having moved with his family to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in 1988, he worked for several years at Centro Hispano of Dane County and later at the Dane County Department of Human Services.

