Mamie C. Behselich

Mamie Christeen Hall Behselich, 85 of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on June 23, 2019, at the London Lodge in Cambridge, WI.

Christeen was born on November 26, 1933 in Reeltown, Alabama to the late Grady Raymond and Lily Velma (Webster) Hall. She graduated from Tallassee High School in 1952. In 1953, she moved to Wisconsin after marrying her first husband, Richard Doolittle, the father of her four children.

On September 14, 1985 she married Wayne Behselich, the love of her life; they resided in Fort Atkinson for the next 31 years.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Christeen is survived by her husband of nearly 34 years, Wayne; children, Linda (Jim) Lowrey of Cambridge, Michael Doolittle of Jefferson, Scott (Lynn) Doolittle of Roscoe, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Sharon Davis of Greer, South Carolina. Step-children, Lorin (Bill) Koch of Fort Atkinson, Renee (Dave) Meihak of Scandinavia and Warin (Candy) Behselich of Fort Atkinson; 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Connie Gaffner of California, Mar (Virgil) Thurson of Indiana, Gerrie Behselich of Indiana; brothers-in-law, Blaine (Sue Halser) Behselich of Palmyra and Robert "Buck" Maddox of South Carolina. And numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Doolittle of Greer, South Carolina and her sisters, Betty Uptain Clark of Alabama and Elizabeth Ann Maddox of South Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie Street, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. A lunch will be served at the church following the burial.

A special thanks is extended by the family to Meg Pennewell and the entire staff of the London Lodge, Cambridge; Chris received outstanding care.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com