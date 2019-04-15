Mae Rhyner, age 87, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Mae was born January 22, 1932, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the daughter of Alex and Lucinda (Combs) Russell. Mae moved to the Wisconsin Dells area from Chicago, Illinois, 45 years ago and made this her home. She worked hard and made many friends while caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, puzzles and spoiling her 2 cats. Mae was a loving and caring person not only to her family but everyone she met. Dear to her heart was her family and especially her grandchildren.

Mae is survived by her children, Debbie (Don) Mullikin, Michael Marselle, Rocco (Cindy) Marselle, Denise (Scott) Ennis and Joanne (Robert) Rasmussen all of Wisconsin Dells and Yvonne (Dave Johnivin) Marselle of Woodbury, Minnesota and another son who was recently united with the family, Matthew (Kim) Conway of St. Roberts Missouri along with 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Steven and Ben. Mae is further survived by grandchildren, Sandra (Todd) Braun, Paul DiDomenico, Frank DiDomenico, Tara (Cory) Janisch, Jennifer (Darrell Manns) Rhyner, Kyle Rasmussen (Victoria Collins), Hannah Rasmussen, David Johnivin, Eric Johnivin and Danielle Johnivin and great-grandchildren, Brian Braun, Tyler Braun, Izzy DiDomenico, Braeden LaMar, Brooklyn Richardson, Mya Manns and DJ Manns. Many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her 7 sisters, Virginia Richardson, Martha Russell, Laura Napier, Mary Combs, Mima Barnett, Daisy Russell and Molly Russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimers Association would be appreciated.

A special “Thank You” to the staff, volunteers and her special friends during her time at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. We would also like to thank Dr. Hannah at Medical Associates in Baraboo.