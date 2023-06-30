Madeline Elaine (Gomon) Pellett.png

CAMBRIDGE - Madeline Elaine (Gomon) Pellett, age 85, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Stoughton. She was born on Aug. 24, 1937, at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Bisch) Gomon.

Madeline married Marvin E. Pellett on Aug. 2, 1958, in Baraboo. Together they had four children, Patrick, Pamela (Bruce) Wambold, Peggy (Dan) Wood and Paul (Teressa). Madeline taught in various areas of elementary education after obtaining her teaching degree. She was then the director of Religious Education for many years at St. Andrew Parish in Verona.