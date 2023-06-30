CAMBRIDGE - Madeline Elaine (Gomon) Pellett, age 85, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Stoughton. She was born on Aug. 24, 1937, at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Bisch) Gomon.
Madeline married Marvin E. Pellett on Aug. 2, 1958, in Baraboo. Together they had four children, Patrick, Pamela (Bruce) Wambold, Peggy (Dan) Wood and Paul (Teressa). Madeline taught in various areas of elementary education after obtaining her teaching degree. She was then the director of Religious Education for many years at St. Andrew Parish in Verona.
In 1996, Madeline and Marvin moved to Branson, Mo. They enjoyed many years there working at Silver Dollar City, watching many shows, dining with friends, and taking their boat out on Table Rock Lake.
Madeline is survived by her children, Patrick, Pamela and Paul; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Bernard (Beverly); many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; daughter, Peggy; parents, Arthur and Rose Gomon; and sisters, Henrietta, Vera, Gladys and Betty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 Second St., Baraboo, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, with Father Paul Arinze presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
~Cardinal Newman’s Prayer~
May he support us all the day long,
till the shadows lengthen
and the evening comes
and the busy world is hushed
and the fever of life is over
and our work is done --
then in his mercy --
may he give us a safe lodging
and a holy rest
and peace at the last.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
