Mabel Gribble

MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Mabel Jayne (Terrill) Gribble, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Mabel was born the daughter of Lynn and Velma (Ferrell) Terrill on March 24, 1929. She attended Waldwick School and graduated from Mineral Point High School. She was united in marriage to Gilbert Gribble on a Tuesday evening service on May 11, 1948. They farmed the Gribble Century Farm until retiring. She worked at Burgess Battery, Ivey's Pharmacy, PCA Dodgeville, Lands' End, Schmidt Chiropractic Clinic and later volunteered at Uplands Hills Hospital. Mabel belonged to the Rebekahs and the Pleasant View Church.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Ben) Woodbury of Madison, a son Richard (Beth) Gribble of Mineral Point. She is further survived by grandchildren Stephen Woodbury (Melissa), Bryan (Becky) Woodbury, Joy (Ken) Foust, Alissa (Al) Tetzlaff, Karla (Montana Patin) Gribble and Kirk (Leta) Gribble; great-grandchildren Andrew Woodbury, Austin and Blake Foust, Brett and Cole Tetzlaff, Dane and Reese Gribble and "adopted" great-granddaughters Emma and Oliva Pletzer. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Tom (Sandy) Terrill, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gilbert, her son Robert, brother and sister-in-law Lowell (Alice) Terrill, sister-in-law Sharon Terrill.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point. Pastor Leroy Strutt will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waldwick Church, Pleasant View Church, Upland Hills Hospice or the Odd Fellows Lodge No. 1/Odd Fellows Museum would be appreciated.
A special THANK YOU to Marilyn Dunn and Elaine Schaaf for all your help with Mom and Dad.