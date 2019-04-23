Mabel E. Stark, 99, of Platteville, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Edenbrook, Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Memorials may be made to the Mabel Stark Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Mabel was born on August 30, 1919 in New Diggings, Wisconsin, daughter of Richard and Harriet (Birkett) Bennett. She was united in marriage to Edward H. Stark on January 12, 1939 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2009.

Mabel and Ed farmed in Cuba City and later moved to their farm in Harrison Township, Grant County in 1959. They farmed until their retirement in 1982. While farming Mabel for a few years served lunches at the Twin Platte school, and after retiring she did housework for many families. Mabel was a hard worker and enjoyed gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. She collected salt and pepper shakers, enjoyed playing cards in their neighborhood card club and at family gatherings playing Po-Ke-No.

Mabel is survived by her three children, Darlene (Charles) Jentz, LeRoy (Sue Thruman) Stark, Joyce (Gary) Borgmann; 11 grandchildren, Kay Schwahn (Dave), Ann (Dave) Vosberg, Dennis (Julie) Jentz, Janet (Jeff) Frederick, David Jentz, Karen (Chuck) Watson, Brenda (Mike) Dash, Bradley Joe Stark, Amy Kerr, Jason (Tiffany Francois) Kerr and Michael (Amanda Janicke) Borgmann; 18 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Clarence Bennett and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, parents, grandson, Kevin Kerr, great-grandson, Alexander Kerr, brothers, Norman “Buck”, James, and Melvin Bennett, sisters, Gertrude Shaeffer, Mildred Heim-loomis, Daisy Kieler-Carpenter and Betty Riley.