MADISON, Wis. - Mabel A. Brenum, age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sebring Assisted Care Residence in Madison.

She was born on April 24, 1930 at home in the Town of Primrose, WI, the daughter of Sylvan and Malena (Auestad) Hanna. Mabel graduated from New Glarus High School in 1948 and then graduated from Green County Normal, and later earned her bachelor's in education from UW-Platteville. She first taught at the Malone School and then the East Dayton School. On August 6, 1960 Mabel was united in marriage to Bernice "Bugs" Brenum. When the country schools closed Mabel began a long career as an elementary school teacher in South Wayne.

Mabel is survived by her step-son Richard (Shirley) Brenum, four step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother Allen (Judy) Hanna, niece Kristin (Ted Thompson) Hanna, nephew Wade (Betsy) Hanna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother John Hanna.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Primrose Lutheran Church, 8770 Ridge Dr., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Nicole Espe officiating. Burial will be in the West Wiota Lutheran Cemetery, rural Gratiot, WI.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the Primrose Lutheran Church.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

