Lynn Ellen (Asplin) Wenzel, Age 75 of Fort Atkinson passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease peacefully on May 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 21, 1948 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Herbert & Stella Asplin. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1966 and attended the University of Wisconsin campus in both Marshfield and Madison, Wisconsin. Lynn married Terry Wenzel on August 16, 1969 in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Lynn enjoyed travel, gardening along with her family, especially spending time with her two grandsons. Lynn is survived by her husband Terry, son Todd (Michelle), grandsons Luke and Scott, brother James (Mary) Asplin (Marshfield, Wisconsin), sisters Karen Bielinski-Richardson (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Mary Ann Nysted (Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin), sister-in-law Susan Schoolman (Marshfield, Wisconsin), along with many nieces and nephews.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith Asplin and Kirk Asplin and her grandparents. Graveside service for Lynn will be held at a later date in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
The family wishes to thank the physicians at U.W. Hospital and the Rainbow Hospice aides and nurses.
Memorial donations for Lynn are requested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Rainbow Hospice located in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.