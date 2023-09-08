MADISON/PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL - Madeline Grace “Lynn” Condon passed away September 3, 2023. She was born August 4, 1932, daughter of George and Emma (Kuchar) of Highland, Wis.
Lynn married the love of her life, Gerald Condon of Richmond, Ill., on May 10, 1958. She attended the University of Tampa and worked as a lab technician at St Mary's Hospital. She later worked with Gerald at the jewelry store they established, Condon Jewelers, in Madison, Wis.
Lynn was involved in her community, volunteering with many organizations including the American Cancer Society and Special Olympics. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of Nakoma, Maple Bluff, Ballantrae and Hope Sound Country Clubs. Lynn was a member of St Thomas Aquinas Church where she taught children's religious classes for nine years. She later joined Holy Name Parish in Florida. Lynn enjoyed traveling with Gerald, with their trips taking them as far as Africa and Peru.
Lynn and her husband, Jerry, will be remembered for sharing their homes with family and friends, enjoying the ocean and lakes, gardening, and enjoying their cocktail hour. She was also known for always having a camera or video camera in hand to capture the moments.
Lynn is survived by her sister, Florence Alton of Madison; son, Todd (Dinah) Condon of Florida; daughter, Renee (James) Williams of Montello; grandchildren, Joshua (Tiffany) Phillips of Maui, Adam Phillips of Madison, Melissa (Jason) Frasch of Poynette, Gerald (Lauren) Condon of Florida, and Todd (Jennifer) Condon of Florida; and her great grandchildren, Miles, Wesley, Phoenix and Oliver.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, Roy of Highland, Ralph of Beaver Dam, and Richard of Fitchburg and Arizona; sisters, Dorothy France of Ridgeway, and Frances Moore of Iowa.
Lynn will be entombed next to Gerald in a private ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. A Celebration of Lynn’s Life will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Comfort Inn and Suites, 1253 John Q Hammons Dr., Madison.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Special Olympics, 6582 Ronald Reagan Ave., Madison, WI 53704.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
