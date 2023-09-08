Lynn Condon

MADISON/PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL - Madeline Grace “Lynn” Condon passed away September 3, 2023. She was born August 4, 1932, daughter of George and Emma (Kuchar) of Highland, Wis.

Lynn married the love of her life, Gerald Condon of Richmond, Ill., on May 10, 1958. She attended the University of Tampa and worked as a lab technician at St Mary's Hospital. She later worked with Gerald at the jewelry store they established, Condon Jewelers, in Madison, Wis.