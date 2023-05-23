Lynn Ann Schreiber

DeForest - Lynn Ann Wobeck was born on March 26, 1947 to Warren and Violet Wobeck at St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of Warren and Violet’s four children, Kathy (Carl Westerdale), Nancy (Ted Kucharski), and Bill (deceased). As a teen she was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the same confirmation class as her future husband, John Schreiber. She attended Hamilton High School in Sussex, WI, where she was a head cheerleader and prom queen.

As a step toward her initial goal of becoming an airline stewardess, Lynn enrolled at Milwaukee County Nursing School following high school. In her second year there, she had a dream in which John’s father, Reverend Otto Schreiber, was marrying them. Because of her dream, Lynn decided she better go find John, and tracked him down at his school, Concordia College (Milwaukee, WI) in 1967. John proposed to Lynn on February 14, 1968, the same year she earned her nursing degree. Lynn and John were married on August 31, 1968…by John’s father!

