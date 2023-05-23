Lynn Ann Schreiber

DeForest - Lynn Ann Wobeck was born on March 26, 1947 to Warren and Violet Wobeck at St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of Warren and Violet’s four children, Kathy (Carl Westerdale), Nancy (Ted Kucharski), and Bill (deceased). As a teen she was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the same confirmation class as her future husband, John Schreiber. She attended Hamilton High School in Sussex, WI, where she was a head cheerleader and prom queen.
As a step toward her initial goal of becoming an airline stewardess, Lynn enrolled at Milwaukee County Nursing School following high school. In her second year there, she had a dream in which John’s father, Reverend Otto Schreiber, was marrying them. Because of her dream, Lynn decided she better go find John, and tracked him down at his school, Concordia College (Milwaukee, WI) in 1967. John proposed to Lynn on February 14, 1968, the same year she earned her nursing degree. Lynn and John were married on August 31, 1968…by John’s father!
In their early years together, Lynn put her special gift of caring for others to use working as a Registered Nurse for the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) and Elmbrook Hospital (Brookfield, WI). On November 7, 1969, they were blessed with their first child, Julie (Anthony Schnell). Julie and Anthony have two children, Cedar (21) and Peter (17) Schnell. Their son, Scott (Sherry Fruncek), was born on April 3, 1972. Scott and Sherry have two children, Lukas (22) and Kendal (17) Schreiber. On June 1, 1976, their third child, Heather (Ronald Treinen) was born. Heather and Ron have four children, Zachary (deceased), Spencer (20), Savannah (18), and Bella (14) Treinen.
In 1974 John and Lynn took a leap and built their first home, Rocky Knoll Ranch, in the “wilds” of Waukesha County. On those seven acres Lynn began her own “Noah’s Ark” of sorts. An animal lover since her early days of visiting her father, Warren’s, childhood farm in Greenleaf, WI, as an adult Lynn was never without a furry friend (or two or sixty) by her side. What began in typical fashion with a pet dog and cat, Lynn’s menagerie grew to include goats in the garage (and later a pygmy goat in a hotel bathtub!). John finally broke down and built Lynn her first barn at Rocky Knoll, and the floodgates were opened: horses, chickens, rabbits, goats, and eventually llamas.
When Lynn took John to buy her first llama, Libby, she convinced him that just one llama would never do! So, to prevent llama loneliness, Lynn managed to bring home a pair of llamas, which to everyone’s surprise one day became three! Lynn ended up building a successful business centered around those animals she loved, becoming one of the most successful “llama farmers” in the nation. John and their three kids spent many years enjoying the benefits of being assistants to the “llama lady,” participating in many parades and events, making many good friends along the way.
In 1986, John and Lynn moved just a bit west of Rocky Knoll Ranch into what would become Lynn’s dream home: Stoney Brook Farm (Mukwonago, WI). In the years that followed, Lynn was in her glory - surrounded by her animals, her flower gardens, and her family. Lynn loved to entertain and to feed people, skills instilled in her by her mother, Violet. Lynn was always the life of the party and the ultimate hostess. She is beloved by all who had the blessing to meet and spend time with her – from her nieces and nephews, her children’s friends, random strangers on the street, and the nurses who cared for her during the final days of her life.
Lynn worked hard and played hard, convincing many along the way to give her a helping hand. She spent hours gardening and enjoyed sewing; making many of her own and her children’s clothes as a young mother, and the best Halloween costumes ever! She passed her love of tennis on to her children, and drove the coolest T-top yellow Trans-Am around, teaching her youngest, Heather, to “blow away the turkey” as they passed another car driving down the country roads.
But the biggest loves of Lynn’s life were her husband, John, her family, and taking care of others. Her dream was to have a weekly Sunday dinner with all 13 of her kids, grandkids, and John around a big table, overflowing with food and set to the nines. She collected 20-piece place settings of tableware and couldn’t pass by a pinecone without wanting or managing to pick it up and add it to her collection. She was an amazing cook, well-known for her humongous hunks of meat (turkeys, ham, prime rib, roasts, you name it!), company potatoes, chip dips, margaritas, baked beans, and plate-sized chocolate chip cookies. She was an amazing wife, mother, and friend.
Living a very full life, Lynn was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2005. While she fought that battle and won, her body was never the same again. She gave her all in the ensuing years, continuing to enjoy her family as best she could. Following numerous illnesses and physical challenges, Lynn passed peacefully surrounded by her husband, her three children, and two grandchildren at St. Mary’s Hospital on May 19, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. While she leaves many heavy hearts behind, we rejoice in knowing her body is at rest and she has finally met her Lord and Savior and is now in the glorious realm we call Heaven.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd, DeForest. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6640 Pederson Crossing Blvd, DeForest, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Garden Bluff Cemetery in Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lynn’s name to Care Net Pregnancy Center of Dane County.