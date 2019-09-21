Lynette M. Bennett, 53, of Monticello, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home.

Lynette was born December 30, 1965 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Peter and Patricia (Chapman) Schwartz. Lynette graduated from East Aurora High School and married Steve Bennett on August 21, 1987 in Geneva, IL. After moving to Monroe, Lynette worked as a C.N.A. at the Monroe Manor and Pleasant View Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Bennett of Monticello; three children, Robert Bennett of Monroe, Nicole (Zack) VanBeek of Stockton, IL, Angel Bennett of Monticello; three grandchildren, Aliesha, Aubrey, and Bentley; a sister, Evette Wormley of TN; and nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net