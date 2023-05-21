Lyndon V. Lawler

LAKE PLACID, FL / MIDDLETON - Lyndon V. Lawler, 79, of Lake Placid, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Lyndon was born at the Lawler home in Mazomanie, WI, on December 8, 1943, to Gladys (Heald) and Verne Lawler. He attended the Mazomanie school system for 12 years, culminating in graduating with the best class ever - the Class of 1962!

Lyndon enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964. He was stationed with the 30th Field Hospital in Augsburg, Germany. He felt that he could better serve his country by transferring to a medical unit in Vietnam. He served as a Combat Medic with the 93rd Medical Attachment of the 118th Assault Helicopter Company in Bien Hoa, 1966. He was heavily exposed to Agent Orange, which ultimately led to health issues later in his life. After his discharge in 1967, he spent the next 34 years with St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Lab. It was a very rewarding career.  