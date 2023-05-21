LAKE PLACID, FL / MIDDLETON - Lyndon V. Lawler, 79, of Lake Placid, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Lyndon was born at the Lawler home in Mazomanie, WI, on December 8, 1943, to Gladys (Heald) and Verne Lawler. He attended the Mazomanie school system for 12 years, culminating in graduating with the best class ever - the Class of 1962!
Lyndon enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964. He was stationed with the 30th Field Hospital in Augsburg, Germany. He felt that he could better serve his country by transferring to a medical unit in Vietnam. He served as a Combat Medic with the 93rd Medical Attachment of the 118th Assault Helicopter Company in Bien Hoa, 1966. He was heavily exposed to Agent Orange, which ultimately led to health issues later in his life. After his discharge in 1967, he spent the next 34 years with St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Lab. It was a very rewarding career.
On August 9th, 1985, Lyndon married the love of his life, Barb. They combined their 2 families and raised their 7 children together. In 2001 Lyndon and Barb retired together and went on an 11-year adventure traveling the U.S. in an RV. Following that amazing experience, they settled down in Lake Placid, FL.
Lyndon poured everything into loving his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed his hobbies; restoring collector cars (prior to retirement), following his Packers, computer guru to family and friends, and spending many hours flying on his flight simulator.
Lyndon’s core values, faith, trust, honesty, and his handshake as his bond, never changed throughout his life, and held fast in his final years. He battled with mesothelioma and won, gifting his family with years of additional time with him, which they all cherished. He left this world on his terms, at home, spending his final months with his family, getting the most out of every precious moment.
Lyndon was preceded in death by his Mother and Dad; three brothers, Douglas, Gayle and Robert; sister, Cathy Borman; and an infant sister, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Barb; his seven children, Verne Lawler, Brad (Robyn) Lawler, Tim (Nicki) Lawler, Carolynn (Jeff) Conboy, Dan (Kelly) Hemmer, Deborah (Len) Findley and Dave Hemmer; and 10 grandchildren, Shelby, Megan, Kelly, Rick, Zach, Brandon, Dalton, Ray, Blaize and Liam. He is further survived by his brother, Don Lawler; sister-in-law, Shari Lawler; brothers-in-law, Bill (Julie) Pailing, Bob Pailing and Dick Pailing; special friend and nephew, Doug (Laurie) Lawler; and many other nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Lyndon’s name to any of these organizations: Good Shepherd Hospice, Moffitt Cancer Center, St. Mary’s Health Foundation, or Knights of Columbus Charities.