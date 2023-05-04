Lyman L. Krimmel, age 89, passed away on Monday morning, May 1, 2023 in Columbus, Wisconsin.
Some knew him as Lyman, Lee or Colonel but most knew him as Pop.
Lyman was born December 3,1933 to the late Catherine (Wombough) Krimmel. He grew up in Philadelphia, then he lived most of his adult life in Collingdale, PA and spent his final years in Columbus, WI.
Pop served in the United State Airforce during the Korean Campaign. His fondest memory from that time was when he met Colonel James Stewart, the actor, while driving him to his barracks.
Throughout Pop’s life he wore many hats. He went from being a cab dispatcher to a milk man for Sealtest Dairy in the early 60’s, to a security guard - then owing his own waterproofing business and family diner in the 70’s. He later went to work as a trolly operator for SEPTA in Southwest Philadelphia where he retired after 20 years of faithful service. During that time and for a period after retirement, he was a student driver training instructor with patience like none other.
Pop, although never finishing high school, loved to read. Anything from poetry to history – he would devour whole books in hours – especially in his “office or library”. He was always striving for knowledge.
One of Pops proudest moments was becoming a Mason and then becoming the Grand High Priest at the Williamson Corinthian Lodge #368, where he was an active member since 1984. Pop held multiple offices at various times while he was a member of Grand Council of Cryptic Masons of Delaware, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction Scottish Rite and Penn Council Knight Masons of the USA.
Pop was also a member of the Eastern Star, Red Cross of Constantine and Appendant Orders, Gunning Bedford Council, The Delaware Lodge of Research, Southern California Research Lodge No. 1005, Howell Royal Arch Chapter, the Philalethias Society, St. John’s Commandery Knights Templar and finally a member of the Grand Lodge Wisconsin and held office at the Wisconsin Lodge #75. He loved the Masons and would beam with pride when asked about them.
He was a proud patriot. He loved to read the news on his iPad and post his opinion on current events on Facebook to provoke thought. He loved to get into deep conversations with everyone. Pop had such a way with words, never held anything back and would always give you his honest advice.
Everyone thought he was going to outlive us all. He would say: “I’m going to live till I die”. And boy did he have the strongest will to live! He was a dog lover and treated all his pets like a member of his family. He was the world’s biggest flirt – even till the bitter end flirting with nurses. Pop told everyone how thankful he was for how well his wife took care of him, calling her his “earth angel”.
Most days you would find Pop sitting in his garage dressed in a sports coat, dress shirt, pants & bolo tie with his dog Jezebel, listening to Hank Williams - drinking black coffee from one hand and smoking his Camel cigarette from the other.
Pop had a beautiful passing and was surrounded by his wife and children. He will be dearly missed – and could never be replaced.
His motto in life: To love with all your heart without exception – LoveLite
Pop is survived by his wife, Jane Krimmel; children: Elizabeth Stoccardo, Anthony (Shellie) Lieggi and Tina (Phil) Priolo; siblings: twin sister Rose Seese and Mary Sanders; grandchildren: Beth Jenkins, Regina Cassidy, Joseph Lieggi, Marie Frederickson, Gianna Priolo, Sophia Priolo and Philip Priolo; and also survived by 6.5 grandchildren. Lyman is preceded in death by his mother and siblings: William "Little Bill" Krimmel, Catherine DeFalco, Ella Swift and a son-in-law Raymond Stoccardo.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the King Funeral Home, 209 N. Newtown Street Road (Route 252), Newtown Square from 9:30 am until 10:20 am. Masonic Funeral Service to begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment following service at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lyman's name to Columbus Masonic Lodge #75 FNAM, 318 North Ludington Street, Columbus, WI 53925 would be appreciated.
A celebration of life will be held in Columbus, WI at a later date.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.