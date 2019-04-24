BROOKLYN/HILLSBORO-Lyle S. Hawkey, age 64 of Brooklyn, Wis., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, of heart complications.

He was born on June 25, 1954, the son of Floyd and Nellie (Mazanek) Hawkey, in Peoria, Ill. Lyle attended Hillsboro High School and received a degree in HVAC from Western Technical College. He farmed in Hillsboro before he moved to Brooklyn in 1988.

Lyle was employed by several HVAC companies in Madison, and retired from Madison Gas and Electric in 2010.

His greatest joy was time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family, including his nieces, nephews and their families.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Pat Hawkey; son, Michael, and his children, Joshua and Isaac Hawkey; daughter, Jessica Hawkey and her husband, Kyle Smith (the favorite son-in-law), and their daughter, Madelyn Hawkey Smith, and their dog, Freddy; mother, Nellie Hawkey of Tomah, Wis.; sister, Susan O’Rourke of Tomah; and his dog, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; brother, John Hawkey; brother-in-law, Tim O’Rourke; sister-in-law, Alicia (O’Rourke) Goodman; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Margaret O’Rourke; two nephews; and beloved dog, Jazzman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.