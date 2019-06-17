Lyle Fahrni, age 75, of Arena, died suddenly of a heart attack on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Lyle was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, graduated from Mineral Point High School and in July 1965 married Sharon Shafer. They resided in Arena and were married over 50 years.

Lyle kept himself busy over the years making cheese as well as working for the Town of Arena, Cardinal Glass CG and The House on the Rock. He was Arena Chief of Police and a member of the local law enforcement community for a number of years. In his free time Lyle enjoyed shooting, bicycling, photography and metal detecting. He taught hunter safety for years and also had an avid interest in local history and reenacting 1812 events.

Lyle seemed to know everyone and could talk to anybody about anything.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in July of 2018.

Lyle is survived by his daughter Melissa (Ted) Weier; his grandson Justin Prochaska; his granddaughter Stephanie Prochaska; "adopted" daughter Rose Shriver; many other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GRANDMA MARY'S in Arena on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.