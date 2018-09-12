LODI-Lyle Emery Stone, age 90, of Lodi, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Haven Hills in Lodi.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1927, in rural Randolph, the son of Emery and Eva Mae (Koeppe) Stone.

Lyle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces in Japan from 1946 through 1947 and spent his down time playing in basketball tournaments.

On Oct. 15, 1948 he married Fay Fitzgerald, in Poynette. She preceded him in death in 2007.

A man of many talents, Lyle worked for Stone Construction, established Lyle’s TV and Repair and together with his wife Fay, operated the Church Towers Gift Shop.

Lyle was a founding member of LARCC doing his favorite thing being able to build and fly his remote control airplanes.

Lyle was a gifted woodworking artist and a talented musician playing the organ, accordion and wooden flute by ear alone. His ingenuity will be missed by many. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, past member of the Lodi Fire Department and Lodi EMS.

Lyle was the founding member of the Polka Pals and The Swing Alongs Band. His band played at many local establishments and many weddings.

Survivors include his daughter Jeanne (Douglas) Nelson; his sons, Gary, Gregory, Randy (Bonnie), Jeffrey and Chris (Wendy) Stone; his grandchildren, David (Rachel) Nelson, Abby (Chad Schroeder) Nelson, Sarah Nelson, Cheryl Stone, Mikayla Stone, Travis (Yuki) Stone, Erika (Walter) Lemieux and Zachary Stone; great-grandchildren, Anika Nelson, Trevor Nelson, Dany Stone, Daemon Stone and Jude Lemieux; sisters, Carol Garro and Nancy (Bob) Reuter; and brother-in-law, Don (Marlene) Fitzgerald. In addition to his wife Fay, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Tanya Stone; granddaughter, Brandi Stone; grandson, Doug Stone; sister, Ferne Plenke; and brother, Norm Stone.

Funeral services will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, with the Rev. Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lyle’s name to First Presbyterian Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Haven Hills and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Lyle.

