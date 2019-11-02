STOUGHTON-Lyle E. Reynolds, 90, of Madison, died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born April 13, 1929 in Ashland, to Lyle and Myrtle Reynolds. Lyle left high school and joined the U.S. Army to serve immediately after World War II. He returned from overseas and married his childhood sweetheart, Darlene, in December 1949.

Lyle spent his entire career in military service, graduating from the Command General Staff College and rising through the ranks to Colonel in the Army National Guard. After retiring in 1984, he volunteered weekly at the Air Force Retiree Activities Office and enjoyed attending auctions. Lyle was an active member of the National Guard Association of the United States and the Military Officers Association.

Missing him greatly are his wife of 70 years, Darlene; his three children, Robert (Jo Somers), Toni Runkel and Yvonne "Bunni" Orr; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Don (Joyce) and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge; son, Todd; son-in-law, Mark Runkel; and daughters-in-law, Kathy and Laura.

To honor Lyle's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice. "Dad, we will always love you and carry your memory in our hearts." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.