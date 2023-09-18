Lyle C. Sorenson went home to heaven on September 15, 2023, at the age of 96. He was born to Bert and Emma (Braaten) Sorenson in St. Paul Minnesota. He was raised primarily in Eau Claire Wisconsin with his father, stepmother, Mabel (Erickson) and two sisters, Irene (Atteridge) and Caryl (Rihn). Growing up in the depression was hard but Lyle worked as a paperboy to help out and found time to play hockey and baseball. He enlisted in the Navy right after high school and trained at Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, IL. He hoped to train as a pilot but WWII ended before that could happen. He attended college at Lawrence University and University of Wisconsin Madison. His professional career was primarily spent at American Family Insurance where he held several positions. He retired as Vice-President of Actuarial. Lyle met the love of his life, Mary Lou Schara, while working as a pin setter at a bowling alley. He admitted to knocking down a few extra pins for her. They married in January of 1950.
Lyle and Mary were wonderful parents to their children, Kristine, Bert, and David. Family time was important and active and fun for them. Family vacations, athletic events, and gatherings (which always included playing cards) were very common with the immediate and extended families. Lyle was always an enthusiastic fan of a variety of sports. Besides faithful support of the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers Lyle was a coach for his sons’ baseball teams and was a fixture in the stands watching his children and grandchildren (and even great grandchildren) compete. Lyle himself played softball as an adult and was an accomplished bowler. He and Mary also loved to golf.
Lyle was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years and served as congregation President during his time there. Church attendance was an important and regular occasion for him. In his later years he attended St. Paul Lutheran, where his grandson Grant is pastor.
Lyle lived in Westshire Village for many years and was active in card groups, get togethers, and organizing casino trips for the residents. Most recently he lived at Talamore in Sun Prairie Wisconsin.
Lyle is predeceased by his dear wife Mary Lou, his parents, and his sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters in law. He is survived by his dearly loved children, Kristine (Mark) Saeger, Bert (Janny) Sorenson, and David (Pat) Sorenson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Karen (Saeger) Malone, Stephanie (Saeger) Osborn), Adam (Melanie) Sorenson, Ashley (Dustin) Deforest, Katlyn (Ryan) Farnum, Eric (Michelle) Sorenson, Grant (Kim) Sorenson, Anne (Andy) Hainline, and Thomas Sorenson and 22 great grandchildren.
A funeral service and Christian burial will be held at 1:00PM on Friday September 22, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran church, 2126 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from NOON until time of service.