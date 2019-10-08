Lyell Lamont age 96 of Spring Green passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home following a brief illness.

He was born on September 15, 1923 in IL the son of George and Hyla (Defenbaugh) Lamont. Lyell was married on August 24, 1947 to the former Viola Wentworth. He was a member of the Spring Green Community Church, helped at the Food Pantry for over 20 years, was involved with 4-H for many years and loved taking care of his farm, yard, garden, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Survivors include 6 children, Lynda Tanner of Newburg, WI, Stephen (Lois) Lamont of Cottonwood, ID, Stanley (Judy) Lamont of Spring Green, Debra (Dave) Saunders of Lynchburg, VA, Cheryl Russell of Joliet, IL, Andrew Lamont of Lindenhurst, IL, 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Michelle, Heather, Bradley, Amanda, Andrea, Meghan, Tyler and Jeffrey, 14 great grandchildren, a sister, Lois (Wally) Beeler of IL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hyla Lamont, his wife, Viola Lamont, a son, Phillip Lamont, a brother, Lynn Lamont and a sister, Lola Kaufman.

Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home. Rev. Kendall Harger will officiate with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery at a later date.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.