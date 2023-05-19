Lyall Allen Sharer

VERONA - Lyall Allen Sharer, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on Sept. 5, 1941, in Verona, Wis., to Willard and Olga (Jaggi) Sharer.

Lyall attended a one room schoolhouse for eight years, the White School House located down the road from the family farm on County Trunk PD west of Verona. A 1959 graduate of Verona High School, Lyall went on to marry the love of his life, Betty Sharer, on June 3, 1961, in Racine, Wis. Together, they built a beautiful family and shared countless memories. Lyall's passion for motorcycles led him to become one of the top professional flat track racers, competing in events at Daytona, Springfield, and Missouri. He also enjoyed hill racing and spent many hours restoring motorcycles custom from frame off.