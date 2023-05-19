VERONA - Lyall Allen Sharer, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on Sept. 5, 1941, in Verona, Wis., to Willard and Olga (Jaggi) Sharer.
Lyall attended a one room schoolhouse for eight years, the White School House located down the road from the family farm on County Trunk PD west of Verona. A 1959 graduate of Verona High School, Lyall went on to marry the love of his life, Betty Sharer, on June 3, 1961, in Racine, Wis. Together, they built a beautiful family and shared countless memories. Lyall's passion for motorcycles led him to become one of the top professional flat track racers, competing in events at Daytona, Springfield, and Missouri. He also enjoyed hill racing and spent many hours restoring motorcycles custom from frame off.
In addition to his love for racing, Lyall was a great farmer who raised beef cattle and cherished his animals. He owned a motorcycle shop, Sharer Cycle Center, with locations on Williamson Street, East Washington Avenue, Stoughton Road, and finally, on the family farm. Lyall was one of the few guys that started the Slimey Crud Run that starts in Pine Bluff and goes to Leland every May and October. In his younger days, Lyall would trap mink and muskrats for some extra money, showcasing his adventurous nature and resourcefulness.
Lyall is survived by his daughter, Lisa Sharer; two sons, Adam (Michelle) Sharer and Lyall Sharer Jr.; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Nick Brayshaw) Sharer, Shane Brings, Felicia Brings, Samuel Sharer, Faith Brings, Lyall Sharer III, Lillian Brings, Elizabeth Sharer and Ryan Sharer; two great-grandchildren, Kaydin Brayshaw and Karsen Brayshaw; sister, Linda Leary; and brother, Laverne Sharer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; parents, Willard and Olga; son, Allen Sharer; and granddaughter, Isabel Brings.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the VERONA TOWN HALL, 7559 County Road PD, Verona, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Lyall will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he created. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
