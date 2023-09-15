Luverne C. "Goldie" Goldammer

Luverne C. Goldammer, “Goldie” of Milwaukee, born on a farm in South Dakota on April 5th, 1929, passed away with family at his side in Madison, WI on September 12th, 2023. Goldie is a Korean War Veteran and served as a Military Police Officer in the US Army. In 2015, Goldie was able to participate in the Milwaukee Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was accompanied by his daughter, Kimburly, and upon returning was met by military honor guards, and his cheering family for the homecoming he deserved!

Preceded in death by his wife, Joann, and granddaughter, Danielle Goldammer Selsing. Survived by children: son, Scott (Celine) Goldammer; daughters Kimburly (Randy) Schmitgen, Lynn (Gregory) Meyer; grandchildren Kristina (Justin) Chapman, Lexie & Nicole Schmitgen, Adam (Jigisha) Goldammer, Jordan & Camryn (fiancé Erik) Meyer; great grandchildren Harper & Jordy Chapman, and many nieces and nephews and friends.