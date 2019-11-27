Luna skii Ropele

MADISON – Luna "Lunakins" Skii Ropele, age 7, gained her angel wings on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Luna was born on October 4, 2012 in Monroe, WI to Dominique "Nikkie" Ropele and Giavonni Reynolds.

Luna was a happy girl; her smile was infectious and could light up a room. She loved "snuggle, snuggle time", 80's music; especially Queen and the movie Moana. Most of the time Luna could be found wearing glitter and sparkles, that's what fit her personality best. Nana (grandma) would often sing to her "Luna had a little lamb" to the tune of Mary had a little lamb.

Luna is survived by her mother, Dominique "Nikkie"; father, Giavonni; grandmother, Amber Ropele; sister, Novah and twin brother, Kaivon.

A Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 PM on Monday, December 02, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, with Doug Stampfli officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

