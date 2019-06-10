Luella A. Lichte

Luella A. (Hamburg) Lichte, age 96, passed away June 7, 2019 at the Hospice House in Baraboo.

She was born near Loganville, WI on December 22, 1922 to Oscar and Mary (Schlieckau) Hamburg. In 1948, she married Emil Lichte. Together they farmed in the Loganville area until 1970, when they sold the farm and moved to the Prairie Du Sac area.

Luella worked seasonally for Kindschi's for 18 years, sorting seed corn. She enjoyed traveling, having visited most of the United States and parts of Europe. She loved being outdoors working in her garden, picking up and cracking hickory nuts and fishing. She also loved playing cards and bingo. She was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie Du Sac where she often volunteered.

She is survived by her brother, Arold Hamburg; two nieces, Doreen Hamburg (Todd Holtz) and Darla (Tim) Smith; and two nephews, Wayne (Eleanor) Hanusa and Rob (Sharon) Coad. She is further survived by several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters, Tillie Elizabeth Stevens Coad and Elvador Hanusa; nephew, Harlan Hanusa; niece, Sandie Stevens Knecht; her sister-in-law, Estrella Hamburg; and brothers-in-law, Jack Stevens, Roland Coad and Henry Hanusa.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on June 17, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church, Prairie du Sac.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com