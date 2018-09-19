MIDDLETON- Ludie Baumgartner Harker, age 101, of Middleton, Wis. passed away on Sept. 17, 2018.

Ludie was born in Decatur, Miss., on Nov. 7, 1916 to J.A. and Mary Alma (Atkinson) Cook. Ludie grew up in Mississippi. She attended East Central Junior College in Decatur then moved to Picayune, Miss. to be trained as a beautician. She married Mathew R. Baumgartner, who was stationed at Camp Shelby in Mississippi, on Feb. 20, 1941, and they made their home in Monona, after WWII.

After Matt's death in 1970, Ludie raised their four children and later married Ralph J. Harker in 1985. Ralph passed away in 1990.

Ludie was preceded in death by her youngest son, Mathew John. She is survived by her son, Robert (Sylvia Northey) and sons; her daughters, Barbara (Pris Herman), and Mary (Royce) Engstrom. She is also survived by four grandchildren and their families; Tyler Engstrom (Ellie Andrews), Mathew (Sarah), and their kids, Addy and Mayson Baumgartner, Carey (Pete) Wheelhouse, and their kids Austin and Grant, and Laura Baumgartner. Ludie is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Carolyn (Max) Huey of Decatur, Miss.

Ludie loved to cook and bake, and enjoyed gardening. She was also an excellent seamstress, making many quilts, Christmas tree skirts and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for family and friends over the years.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and Ludie's wonderful caregivers.

At Ludie's request, no memorial service will be held.

Please remember her by being kind to others and sharing fellowship and food with your loved ones.

