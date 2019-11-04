Lucy Leuenberger



Lucille M. Leuenberger, age 82, passed away on November 2, 2019 at the New Glarus Home from an aggressive form of spinal cancer.

She was born on December 16, 1936 in a farm house east of Watertown, WI the daughter of Alvin and Clara (Berg) Boje.

Lucy was a member of the Ixonia 4th club, and graduated from St. Henry Grade School and then Watertown High School in 1955. She first worked for Brandt Automated Cash Co., and then started with the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue, and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At UW Lucy first worked with the department of Landscape Architecture and then the Army Math Research Center at Sterling Hall. Sterling Hall was where Lucy met the love of her life Adolph Leuenberger, and the couple was married on September 16, 1969 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown.

Following the bombing of Sterling Hall, Lucy quit working at the university to become a farm wife. After she and Adolph stopped milking, Lucy worked for Hahn's tree farm, O'Brien Seed farm, and returned to the Dept. of Revenue. She also volunteered for 20 years with Meals on Wheels.

Lucy is survived by her husband Adolph, nieces, nephews, and cousins, foster child Jennifer Morrison, and special friend Margaret Bast.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jerrie Brigdoll, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

Inurnment will be in St. Raphael's Frenchtown Cemetery.

A gathering will precede the memorial service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staff of 6/6 floor at UW Hospital for the compassionate care given to Lucy. Thanks, are also given to the caregivers of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. that helped Lucy meet her savior.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Building Fund or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

